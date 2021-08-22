Schools to re-open from tomorrow

August 22, 2021

Physical classes for Ninth and Tenth standards

Mysuru/Bengaluru: With physical classes for Ninth and Tenth standards all set to start from tomorrow (Aug. 23) after a gap of nearly one and a half years amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Public Instruction has made all necessary arrangements to ensure the safety, health and well-being of children attending schools.

Addressing a press meet at Ideal Jawa Rotary School on JLB Road here yesterday, DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that the schools will re-open from tomorrow (Aug. 23) by following all COVID guidelines.

Pointing out that all schools have been asked to disinfect the entire premises, he said that schools have also been directed to take all necessary measures for ensuring the safety of children.

Only half-day classes

Pointing out that classes will be conducted only for half-a day (10am to 1.30 pm) for three days in a week, Ramachandraraje Urs said that the attendance, however, is not compulsory. Noting that there are a total of 766 High Schools in the district, including 232 Government, 45 run by the Social Welfare Department, 134 aided, 349 unaided Private Schools and 6 Kendriya Vidyalayas, he said that there are a total of 85,125 students from both the standards (9th and 10th).

Asserting that almost all students and their parents have expressed their support for re-opening of schools, he said that the students need not be hesitant to attend schools as all precautionary measures have been taken.

Maintaining that only 15 to 20 students will be allowed in a class room, he said that there will be eight periods of 40 minutes duration each in a week. Pointing out that wearing of face mask has been made mandatory for students, teachers and all other faculty, he said that schools have been ordered to provide hand sanitisers for use by students.

No mid-day meals

Clarifying that there will be no mid-day meals, Urs said that however, all students will be provided hot water for drinking. Stating that children have to bring meals and water from their homes, the DDPI said that Nodal Officers have been appointed in each taluk for ensuring adherence of COVID appropriate Behaviour and other COVID guidelines.

All teachers vaccinated

Stating that all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools in the district have been vaccinated ahead of the reopening of schools, he said that 4,365 teachers of Government High Schools, 1,019 teachers of Aided Schools, 3,704 teachers of Unaided Schools have received their first dose of jab, he said that 2,417 teachers are yet to receive their second dose of jab.

Text books distribution

On distribution of text books, Ramachandraraje Urs said that the district has so far received only 30 percent of the requirement. Contending that the school book distribution will begin once the Department receives 50 percent of the demand, he said that an alternative arrangement has been made to ensure that there is no shortfall of text books, as per which 1.25 lakh books have been procured through lending from students who passed out last year.

On payment of school fee, Urs said that the Department is discussing the issue and soon and the Department will come up with a message to parents on payment of fees. Asserting that the fees will not be a burden on parents, he said that a decision will be taken soon if Schools insist the students on payment of fee for issuance of transfer certificate.

Bridge Course

Continuing, the DDPI said that the first two weeks of classes will be reserved for a ‘Bridge Course’, in order to re-acclimatise the students to physical classes as schools were shut for nearly 18 months.

Referring to bus pass issue, Urs said that the previous bus pass have not been completely utilised by students as schools were shut down in March last year following the outbreak of the deadly pandemic.

Pointing out that the bus pass issue has been discussed with the District Minister in-Charge of COVID and Flood Relief Management, he said that the KSRTC authorities have been appealed to consider the previous year bus pass of students for travel, atleast for now.

The Department will be in constant touch with KSRTC authorities in case the students face problems in bus travel, he said and expressed hope that there would not be any travel hurdles for students.

State all set for re-opening of schools from tomorrow

The State is all set to re-open Schools and PU Colleges for classes Ninth to Twelfth standards from tomorrow (Aug.23).

Based on the recommendation of the Expert Committee, the classes will be held only for three days a week (on alternate days of the week), with just 15 to 20 students in a classroom.

As of now, schools have been permitted to re-open only for 9th to 12th standards (9th,10th, First PU and Second PU), with all Government SOPs in place. Regarding re-opening of Schools for other classes (First to Eighth standards), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a meeting of experts, officials and all other stake holders on Aug. 31 at Bengaluru, where a decision on the date of re-opening of schools for Standards First to Eighth will be taken.

Schools will not re-open tomorrow in three districts, including Kodagu

Though Schools are set to re-open in the State from Monday, Aug. 23, the State Government has given instructions that in the three southern districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu, Schools will remain closed until further notice as COVID-19 Positivity rate is more in these districts.

The Education Department had earlier said that it was not going to allow schools to re-open from Monday in five districts due to high Corona Positivity rate. However, as the districts of Hassan and Chikkamagalur reported positivity rate of less than 2 percent of late, the Schools in these two districts are opening from tomorrow, it is learnt.