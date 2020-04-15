Lockdown till May 3: Mysuru Police tighten rules, ban traffic

April 15, 2020

Seized vehicles to be returned only after May 3

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the City Police are tightening the rules, especially unnecessary movement of people and vehicles to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 during his message to the nation at 10 am yesterday, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood instructed all Superintendent of Police (SPs) and Police Commissioners to tighten the rules.

The Prime Minister in his message to the nation had said that social distancing and staying indoors is the only way to escape from the jaws of death of Coronavirus and also to prevent the virus from spreading, the City Police are taking strict measures against unnecessary movement of people and vehicles.

Traffic ACP S. Sandesh Kumar along with the concerned Sub-Division Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) took to the streets and barricaded all small roads besides deploying Police personnel to prevent the movement of vehicles.

Except doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, goods vehicles transporting essential commodities, medicines, fruits and vegetables and milk, the Police are stopping other vehicles and sending them back. Some vehicles are being seized for repeat violations and they will be returned to owners only after May 3, said Police.

A few Police personnel deployed near barricades installed at a few circles were pleading with people with folded hands by saying “Do not put your family in trouble, please go back home and stay indoors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, for the second day today, conducted inspection in Narasimharaja (NR) and Devaraja Police limits and guided the Inspectors.