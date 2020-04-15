COVID – 19 lockdown brings down air pollution in city

April 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: There is actually a positive side to the lockdown in Mysuru. The air quality has improved vastly after the shutting down of industrial activity and halt in all forms of commuting. All factories, markets, shops, and places of worship are now closed, most public transport suspended and construction work halted, as we are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

Dr. C. Govindaraju, Professor, Extension Education Centre at Organic Farming and Research Centre at Naganahalli said that since the lockdown was imposed in city, the air quality has shown drastic improvement due to eradication of pollutants generated due to vehicular traffic, industrial smoke and construction activities. The lockdown has also reduced the consumption of diesel and petrol.

Sunshine hours increased to 10 hours

Dr. Govindaraju further said that sunshine hours in city which was 6 to 7 hours earlier is now increased to 10 hours due summer. Sunshine duration or sunshine hours is a climatological indicator, measuring the duration of sunshine in given period (usually, a day or a year) for a given location on Earth, typically expressed as an averaged value over several years. It is a general indicator of cloudiness of a location and thus differs from insolation, which measures the total energy delivered by sunlight over a given period.

Continuing, he said that Mysuru which usually records 32, 33 and 34 degrees Celsius in April and May had reached 40 degrees Celsius in 2015-16 after a gap of 40 years and added that the temperature recorded in city on Apr. 14 was 37 degrees Celsius. He added that the temperature is likely to reach 40 degree Celsius in May.

Due to increase in sunshine hours, the months of April and May are now called hot summer months, he said.

Increase in summer rain or flower rain

Stating that summer rain or flower rain, which helps coffee flowers to bloom in Kodagu, Chikkamagalur and other places has increased by 10 per cent, Dr. Govindaraju said that as Mysuru comes under south dry region, there is no or less flower rains.

Hot Air



Pointing out that hot air in city was due to the evaporation of mist, he said that during morning hours, sunshine evaporates the mist, which turns into vapours in the atmosphere and the vapours cool down in the evening and again settles down on the ground. Due to evaporation of mist and vapours in atmosphere, it is hotter in afternoons.

Dr. Govindaraju has urged the people to stay indoors due to heat and added that due to drastic decrease in air pollution, there are chances on more rainfall this time.

Livestock owners cautioned: Stating that Foot and Mouth Disease can infect livestock, he has urged the owners to get their livestock vaccinated as a preventive measure against the disease. Dr. Govindaraju said that it is the right time for farmers in H.D. Kote, Hunsur and Periyapatna side to grow tobacco while farmers in Mysuru side could grow oil seeds.