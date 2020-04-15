Retail trade at Mysuru APMC market stopped to avoid crowds

April 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With traders and customers failing to follow social distancing at APMC yard on Nanjangud Road, which is crucial for the prevention of the spread of the deadly Corona virus, the APMC administrative body has ordered suspension of retail trading in the market till May.3, when the lockdown is scheduled to end.

The APMC Secretary in an order, said that the APMC was forced to issue the order as social distancing was given a go by, by customers visiting the market, whose number was increasing by the day, despite strict lockdown regulations in place.

Noting that the order prohibits retail trade in the APMC market yard, the order cautioned that action will be taken against those licensed traders, especially those having shops in A-1 Block of the market, who continue to do retail trading, despite the bar on retail trading.

Pointing out that despite several pleas to the traders and customers for maintaining social distancing in the market premises as per the guidelines issued by the State and Central governments for tackling COVID-19, the order said that the ban on retail trade had to be imposed as many people continued to flock the market thus creating a crowd in the market premises, in blatant violation of lockdown regulations.

Also, the flocking of buyers who come in vehicles, posed a serious threat for maintaining social distancing, which is crucial for battling COVID-19. In this backdrop, the APMC Governing body is forced to enforce a complete ban on retail trading as a measure to stop crowding of the market, the secretary said.

APMC to get cold storage soon

The State Government has given administrative approval for construction of a cold storage at APMC Yard. District Minister S.T. Somashekar confirmed this on Tuesday, following which the Director of Agricultural Marketing Department has written a letter to the APMC Secretary to immediately start the works in this regard.



The Government has given administrative approval for the construction of a cold storage on PPP model (Public-Private Participation). With the Government sanctioning the cold storage, it has met the long standing demand for the same. The cold storage will come up in 5.38 guntas land and the adjoining space at the main yard of the Market.

The administrative approval comes just a couple of days after the Minister Somashekar visited the APMC Market on Saturday, when many farmers and traders had brought to the notice of the Minister the urgent need for a cold storage in the APMC premises as it was crucial for preserving vegetables, fruits, grains and other perishable farm and food products.