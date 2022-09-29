Makkala Dasara: TV Star Baby Vanshika entertains children at Jaganmohan Palace

September 29, 2022

Third standard student Dhavani stuns audience by telling names of all 224 Assembly Constituencies at a stretch

Mysore/Mysuru: Jaganmohan Palace in the heart of the city was filled with enthusiastic children from across the District and the State to take part in the two-day ‘Makkala Dasara’ which took off this morning.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, who spoke after inaugurating ‘Makkala Dasara’ organised by Women and Child Dasara Sub-Committee, said that Mysuru was among the best administered provinces during the rule of erstwhile Maharajas. Pointing out that Mysuru Maharajas gave prominence to democracy and democratic principles, he said that it was the Maharajas who started Dasara celebrations over 400 years ago and this tradition has continued to remain alive even after four centuries. The contribution of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas for the development of Mysuru and the growth and prosperity of the State cannot be ever forgotten, Nagesh added.

Baby Vanshika Anjani Kashyapa of Gichchi Giligili and Nannamma Super Star-fame TV reality shows, who was a special invitee, wished the gathering a Happy Dasara and enquired her fellow children about their well-being.

Baby Vanshika is the daughter of cine actor Master Anand, who too began his acting career as a child artiste. Vanshika gave a scintillating dance performance to the tune of Ra Ra Rukkamma… , popular song of Sudeep-starrer super-hit film Vikrant Rona, which was released recently.

N. Dhavani, a third standard student of Karnataka Public School at Hegganahalli in the district, stunned the audience by telling the names of all the 224 Assembly Constituencies of the State in one go without any break.

The event at Jaganmohan Palace features 9 stalls exhibiting various Science, Mathematical and Social Science Models prepared and presented by students from several schools across the District. The science Models on street lights, smart irrigation systems, innovations in Science and Technology etc., have been a huge hit.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Mahila Mattu Makkala Dasara Sub-committee Deputy Special Officer Dr. S. Premkumar, Sub-Committee President Sunanda Raj, Vice-Presidents Hema Nandeesh, Manjula Shivaramegowda and Mamatha Shivaprasad, member Raghavendra, Secretary Ramachandra Raje Urs, who is Mysuru DDPI, ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar and other officials were present.