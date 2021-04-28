‘Ensure strict enforcement of COVID Curfew’

April 28, 2021

District Minister tells Police, inspects Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Two days after MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and other officials visited the renovated Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital, near Nanjumalige Circle on JLB Road, where a 100-oxygenated bed facility for care of critical COVID patients is being set up, District Minister S.T. Somashekar visited the Hospital this morning and reviewed the preparations.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Somashekar said that the renovated and yet to be commissioned Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital is being turned into a 100 oxygenated bed facility in partnership with MUDA, MCC and the city’s Cauvery Hospital, for which final preparations are going on round-the-clock. Maintaining that necessary medical equipment and central oxygen supply system are in place at the Hospital, he said that the Hospital will be ready for service in a few days.

Stating that the district administration had sought 20 Dura Oxygen Cylinders and 100 ventilators, Somashekar said that the cylinders have arrived and 50 ventilators will be supplied shortly.

Contending that 998 vials of Remdesivir injections will be arriving in city this evening following demand by Private Hospitals, the Minister asserted that Mysuru has been sanctioned the most number of COVID vaccines and medicines in the State after Bengaluru. Asking the public not to panic and buy Remdesivir injections in black-market, he said that criminal cases will be booked against those found hoarding and black-marketing of the vital injection.

Referring to the enforcement of COVID Curfew, Somashekar said that the Government has allowed essential shops and services to open for four hours from 6 am to 10 am on all days and as such people need not go for panic buying as there is no scarcity of essential commodities. Stating that the Government is doing everything to break the chain of the deadly pandemic in the 14-day curfew period, he said that the curfew may be extended further if the situation does not come under control. He sought the co-operation of the public in the battle against the virus.

Claiming that there is no dearth of beds, ventilators and medical oxygen in the city, the Minister said that Private Hospitals have lent 50 percent of their bed capacity. Announcing that he will hold a meeting with Private Hospital managements tomorrow (Apr. 29) in this regard, he reiterated that the public need not worry about the availability of beds. Issuing a stern warning against black marketing of Remdesivir injection, he said that the Police have been instructed to book criminal cases against black marketeers. He further said that the Police have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of COVID Curfew and the Police alone will be held responsible for any violation of SOPs and other guidelines issued by the Government.

MP Pratap Simha, who accompanied the Minister during the inspection, admitted the failure of people representatives in judging the enormity of the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining that everyone, including the media, failed to take serious note of the second wave despite warnings, Simha said that the second wave caught everyone unaware through a sudden surge. Asserting that the Government acted briskly by taking all necessary control measures when the second wave broke out all of a sudden, the MP said that the 100 oxygenated bed facility at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas hospital will cater to the needs of critical COVID-19 patients.

Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Cauvery Hospital Chairman Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar and others were present.