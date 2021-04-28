No vaccine stock: Jab for 18-plus from May Day unlikely

April 28, 2021

Bengaluru: With no procurement of two vaccines yet, vaccinating citizens above 18 years age is unlikely to begin from May 1.

Highly placed sources told SOM that process for registration in CoWIN portal will begin but without time, date and venue.

The two vaccine manufacturing companies were unable to meet up with unprecedented demand from all the States and Union Territories due to onslaught of second wave of COVID-19 across the country.

With no vaccines in possession, the State Government did not want to face embarrassment in public and it was planning to take refuge of 14-day Corona Curfew for launching vaccination for 18-plus population from May 15. This will give breathing time for the Government to stock sufficient number of vaccines before going for the full throttle, sources said. There has been frantic calls from various districts about the dwindling vaccine stock and possible problems in giving second dose to lakhs of people. The State was now looking at the Union Government for further release of vaccines to cover up beneficiaries above 45 years of age.

The sources pointed out that the State Government responded very late to the call given Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve its quota of vaccines with the two companies by making advance payment. Karnataka Government gave its nod to release Rs. 400 crore out of the total Rs. 1,700 crore towards procurement of vaccines just two days ago. With no vaccines on hand, the State Government has not released its guidelines yet for vaccinating the young population, the sources pointed out.

MCC calling volunteers for COVID work

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped Mysuru city, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is recruiting volunteers to help and support frontline workers. Interested volunteers (medical and non-medical) can register their names by calling the following numbers: Ph: 0821-2418800, 2418186, 2418811 and 2440890 or WhatsApp No: 94498-41195 or 94498-41196