Don’t let Mysuru go Bengaluru way: MLA Mahesh warns Minister Somashekar
Don’t let Mysuru go Bengaluru way: MLA Mahesh warns Minister Somashekar

April 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Training the guns on District  Minister S.T. Somashekar and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh urged the Minister not to allow Mysuru go the Bengaluru way, where health infrastructure has collapsed to treat unprecedented Corona positive cases.

“Both the DC and the Minister are telling lies to people that there is no shortage of oxygen, ventilators and Remdesivir injection in the district. If I am telling wrong, let them counter my statement with all details,” he challenged them at a news conference here this morning.

Mahesh said a 36-year-old woman from K.R. Nagar died for want of ventilator at K.R. Hospital in city. Another 40-year-old Gram Panchayat member from Bherya died due to non-availability of treatment for Covid. What was the District Administration doing since the last one year without improving health infrastructure in the district, he asked.

There has been severe shortage of doctors and nurses in all Government Hospitals. In the entire district, hardly 150 ventilators were available both in Government and Private Hospitals. Around 5-6 ventilators were not functioning in Taluks, he said and asked  “I want to know whether the District Administration was dead and if the District Minister was alive?

The former Minister said as against the demand of 5,000 Remdesivir injection, only 97 vials have been supplied to the district. The DC did not bother to take his calls to inform about non-availability of ventilator for a woman Covid patient. This shows the preparedness of the District Administration in dealing with second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

The unused ventilators given from K.R. Nagar Taluk Hospital were lying idle as technicians were not available to operate them. If everything was in place, why was the District reporting more than five deaths daily, he questioned. 

T. Narasipur MLA R. Ashwin Kumar, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, City JD-S President K.T. Cheluvegowda, former Mayor R. Lingappa and former Deputy Mayor Shailendra were present at the press meet.

