DC gives conditional permission to use election thermal scanners at schools

January 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With Gram Panchayat elections over, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has given conditional permission for dispatch of thermal scanners provided by the Election Commission for Gram Panchayat polls, to Government Schools across the district.

With the Government giving nod for re-opening of schools after a 10-month break following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, the district administration taking note of the need for schools to screen students for body temperature, has decided to provide thermal scanners to all Government Primary and High Schools.

The authorities had appealed the State Election Commission to provide thermal scanners used by it in the recently concluded polls and the Election Commission is said to have agreed to the proposal, while issuing a set of conditions, which included return of the thermal scanners in good condition when elections are due in the future.

Accordingly, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the Tahsildars of the district to take back the thermal scanners supplied during the Gram Panchayat (GP) elections and to hand them over to the Block Education Officers (BEOs).