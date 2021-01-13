Finally, the potholed road in front of MCC Commissioner’s bungalow to be concreted

January 13, 2021

MLA Nagendra performs guddali puja for road works, installation of RO Drinking Water Unit

Mysore/Mysuru: At last, the potholed road from Ramanna Circle to Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) in Ward No. 18, where many houses including the official bungalow of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner is located, a road that many mocked saying, “How can city roads be good, when the road in front of MCC Commissioner’s house itself is in a bad shape?” is finally going to be concreted.

This morning, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra performed guddali puja for two road works in MCC Ward Nos. 41 and 18 and also for installation of RO (Reverse Osmosis) Drinking Water Unit in Yadavagiri.

At Ward No. 41, the MLA performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the development of the road from Dhanvanthri Road passing through Sayyaji Rao Road till Dewan’s Road at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh from SFC MLA’s grant.

Later, the MLA performed guddali puja to lay a concrete road from Ramanna Circle in Yadavagiri up to VVWW in MCC Ward No. 18. This road work will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh from the MCC’s General grant, while the installation of the RO Unit at Ramanna Circle is taken up at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh funded by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The crater-like potholed road leading to VVWW from Ramanna Circle.

The concreting of road between Ramanna Circle and VVWW was much needed as the road experiences constant water spillage from water tankers and stagnation of water due to lack of drainage which has rendered re-asphalting a futile solution.

Interestingly, the residents along the road expressed shock that it took so long for the road to be concreted considering that the MCC Commissioner and local elected representatives used this road everyday.

Ward No. 18 Corporator Ravindra, Industrialist S.K. Dinesh, Dr. Srikantegowda, MCC Zone-4 Assistant Commissioner Priyadarshini and other officials were present at the ground-breaking ceremony.