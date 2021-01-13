Overspeeding vehicles kill two youths

January 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Two youths who were returning home after work were killed in two separate accidents in city in the last 24 hours. The vehicles that hit the youths were overspeeding. While one accident occurred at around 10 pm, the other occurred at around 5 am. Both the accidents occurred in Krishnaraja Traffic Police Station limits.

In the first incident, 33-year-old S. Santhosh, son of Suresh and a resident of Shivapura in Srirampura Layout on H.D. Kote Road, was killed in front of NIE Boys’ Hostel last night. He was working at a private company near RTO Office and was returning home at around 10 pm on his bike (KA-09-ER-9711) when a Jeep SUV (KA-09-MD-8976) collided with his bike.

The accident occurred at Vidyaranyapuram behind the NIE College in front of the boys’ hostel when the speeding SUV was overtaking a vehicle. The SUV had crossed the lane and hit the bike. The impact of accident was such that Santhosh was flung from his vehicle and was killed on the spot due to grievous head injuries.

The SUV driver fled the spot after the accident. K.R. Traffic Police Inspector Vinay, Sub-Inspector Pooja and staff visited the spot and have seized the vehicles. Police said that the SUV belonged to one Puttaramu.

In the second accident, 21-year-old Yogesh, son of Basavaraju and a resident of T.K. Layout 10th Cross was killed on the spot today morning when a speeding KSRTC bus collided against his bike on Chamaraja Double Road at around 5 am. Yogesh worked at a call centre owned by a private company and was returning home after night shift on his bike (KA-09-ET-6468).

Yogesh was proceeding from Siddappa Square towards T.K. Layout when the KSRTC bus (KA-13-F-2115) proceeding from Patshala Circle on Sayyaji Rao Road to Ramaswamy Circle dashed against his bike near Shanthala Talkies Circle on the Double Road.

Yogesh died on the spot while the pillion rider (not identified yet) has been admitted to a hospital. K.R. Traffic Police have registered the case.