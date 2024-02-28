Car driver fined for bald tyres!

February 28, 2024

KR Traffic Cops levy a fine of Rs. 500 on offender intercepted near Mysuru-Nanjangud Road

Mysore/Mysuru: Henceforth, vehicle drivers, especially car drivers should beware, as they may be compelled to cough up a fine, if they are caught driving their four-wheeler with bald tyres by the Police.

In a rare case in the recent days, Krishnaraja (KR) Traffic Police slapped a fine of Rs. 500 on a car driver on Tuesday.

Mukund, the driver was coming to Mysuru from Nanjangud, when the Traffic Police personnel who were on a routine inspection on Nanjangud Road, signalled him to stop the vehicle.

Mukund though applied brake to stop the car, was unable to stop due to the fully worn out tyre, but the vehicle stopped 200-metre away from the spot where Police were intercepting traffic offenders. Meanwhile, Mukund had missed ramming his car into a two-wheeler in the front, before stopping the car.

Upon inspection, Police found that the tyres of car had fully worn out thus making it difficult to apply the brake. Hence, to send a strong message to vehicle owners, who may end up with mishap in case of riding vehicles on bald tyres, a fine of Rs. 500 was levied on the driver, said Inspector of KR Traffic Police Station to Star of Mysore.

A total of 44 cases related to violations of traffic rules were booked during the inspection, collecting a fine of Rs. 23,000 from the offenders, added the Police Inspector.