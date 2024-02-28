Layout residents stage stir for junction space

February 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding the provision of adequate space to build a road median and junction to facilitate the crossing of the junction with ease, residents of Prakruthi Layout on T. Narasipur Road (NH-766) staged a protest on Tuesday.

The scores of residents gathered in the middle of the Highway and explained that “The road widening works are being carried out on the Highway abutting the layout, by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the past one year. However, the road median is being constructed on the middle of the road blocking the way, that would severely inconvenience the residents of Prakruthi Layout and nearby localities, as they would be forced to ride up to 1.5 km to take a U-turn to reach other side of the road. The elderly residents and school and college going children of the locality will surely feel the pinch, the protesters alleged.

Praveen Gowda, a resident of the layout and Member of Prakruthi Sneha Balaga, said: “We have already submitted a memorandum in this regard to NHAI Office at Ramakrishnanagar here on Mar. 8, 2023. Similar memoranda were also submitted to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad. MP Simha had even inspected the place and directed NHAI Officers to provide the space for ease passage and also a minor junction near the layout. The Officers, who had agreed then, have now resorted to close the gap.”

“The junction point is very much crucial for our layout. A situation has erupted where even the school vehicle operators are refusing to provide service to the interior of the layout, leaving the school and college students in a fix. It also consumes much time to bring drinking water home,” the protesting residents alleged.