Mysuru Zoo’s giraffe Shivani gets new home in Bannerghatta

February 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant move approved by the Central Zoo Authority, a 1.7-year-old female giraffe named ‘Shivani’ has been transported by road from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popular as Mysuru Zoo, to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

The Zoo recently translocated 40 spotted deer (Axis axis) to the Panasoli Range of the Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli, Uttara Kannada District. The operation was executed flawlessly and all animals arrived at their destination on the morning of Feb. 21 with no reported mortality.

Earlier too, the Zoo translocated sambar deer to Dandeli Forests, over 52 spotted deer to the Arabithittu Reserve Forests, 13 Indian Gaur to the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga. Shivani’s relocation comes after weeks of intensive training aimed at ensuring a stress-free transition to her new enclosure at Bannerghatta.

Accompanied by a team of experts and caretakers, Shivani embarked on her journey from Mysuru Zoo to Bannerghatta Biological Park on February 27 at 7.30 am. The crate containing the giraffe was securely mounted on a multi-wheel truck for transportation. Standing tall at 13.5 feet, Shivani was born to parents named ‘Bharath’ and ‘Babli’ on July 4, 2022.

Surya Sen, Executive Director, Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, J.L. Srinivas, Assistant Director, Mysuru Zoo, K.V. Madan, veterinary adviser, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, V. Muniraj and Dinesh, Range Forest Officers, M.S. Roshan Krishna, veterinary officer, Zoo animal keepers and staff accompanied the giraffe.

Covering a distance of 200 kilometres, Shivani reached the Bannerghatta Biological Park at 12 pm on the same day. This relocation is part of Mysuru Zoo’s ongoing efforts to contribute giraffes to various Indian and foreign Zoos.

The authorities at City Zoo have extended their gratitude to the Police Department and other concerned authorities for their critical role in ensuring the seamless transportation of Shivani from Mysuru to Bengaluru.

The collaborative efforts of various departments, including the electricity supply authorities, played a crucial role in facilitating this smooth transition.

The coordinated efforts between these departments and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka were instrumental in ensuring the safety and well-being of ‘Shivani’ during her journey to her new home.

Since 2018, a total of six giraffes have been shifted to various Zoos from Mysuru. Notable transfers include a female giraffe named ‘Gauri’ to Bannerghatta Biological Park in 2018, a male giraffe named ‘Jayachamaraja’ to Assam Zoo in Guwahati in 2019 and a male giraffe named ‘Yaduveer’ to Bannerghatta Biological Park in 2020.

In 2021, two male giraffes named ‘Aadyaveer’ and ‘Balaji’ were sent to Singapore Zoological Gardens. In 2024, a male giraffe named ‘Shankar’ was transferred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Kamalapur, Vijayanagar.

The Mysuru Zoo had previously transported a giraffe to Patna Zoo, covering a distance of approximately 1,800 km, in 2014. However, the most challenging endeavour for Mysuru Zoo was relocating giraffe ‘Jayachamaraja’ to Assam.

This 12-foot-tall animal was successfully transported to Guwahati, covering a distance of about 3,200 km. The journey included navigating through various States, including roads in hilly terrains, all managed within a custom-built crate.