Fire to garbage dump at Sewage Farm doused

February 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Fire at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, which broke out about three to four days ago, has been finally doused by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staff themselves yesterday.

Due to extensive heat, small plants, bushes and grass at the Sewage Farm had dried which caught fire about three to four days back. Due to wind, sparks ignited fire to the garbage dump which began to burn.

As fire tenders cannot reach the fire spot, MCC staff themselves doused the fire by carrying water in tankers and spraying it on the fire. Following continuous operation, the staff was able to extinguish the fire yesterday.

Meanwhile, residents living in the vicinity of Sewage Farm have urged the MCC authorities to take steps to prevent fire to garbage dump which may emit poisonous smoke and cause breathing problems to residents.