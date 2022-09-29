Poignant moments for family as Puneeth comes on screen
Poignant moments for family as Puneeth comes on screen

September 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: At the Yuva Dasara venue, Kannada flags and portraits of Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar dominated the scenes. As renowned singers performed on stage, the late actor’s fans waved Kannada flags and held Appu’s portraits high in the air as if the actor himself was witnessing the programmes.

Seeing the love showered on her late husband, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar broke down and was emotional. While she controlled her tears on the stage, she was unable to do so when the teaser of ‘Gandhada Gudi’, Puneeth’s last movie was released on the stage. Silence prevailed for some moments as Puneeth came on the screen and it was a poignant moment for the family. Along with Ashwini, other members of the family Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vinay Rajkumar, Dheeran Ramkumar too spent some emotional moments, holding each other. Raghavendra Rajkumar said, “You all still love Puneeth and worship him. I can see Appu in everyone, this life is for Appu,” he said as tears rolled from his eyes.

