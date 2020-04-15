NECC to provide eggs to Mysuru civic workers to boost immunity

April 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC), Mysore Zone, which had decided to provide eggs to the civic workers of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and all local bodies to boost the immunity of civic workers, today provided 11,000 eggs to the MCC to be distributed to the civic workers.

Eggs are being given to the civic workers as they are the ones who are exposed to various infections and diseases while cleaning to keep the people healthy.

As they are exposed to various unhygienic conditions, there are chances of these civic workers contracting various kinds of infections and diseases. Eggs are being provided to them to boost their immunity system to help fight back infections.



NECC Mysuru Zonal Chairman M.C. Satish Babu and other office-bearers handed over the eggs to the MCC which was distributed to civic workers at a programme launched by District Minister S.T. Somashekar near the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) this morning.

The NECC will be collecting eggs from poultry farm owners, who are the members of NECC and would be handing over 11,000 eggs daily till May 3 to MCC. The MCC will then distribute two eggs per civic worker daily till the lockdown ends.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar, Health Officer Dr. Jayanth and others were present.