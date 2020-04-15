J.K. Tyre distributes groceries under CSR initiative

April 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The entire world is facing the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic from past few months and various measures have been taken by the Central and State Governments across the country.

In view of this, J.K. Tyre & Industries Ltd., Vikrant Tyre Plant (VTP), under the guidance of V. Eswara Rao (Vice-President – Works), has come forward to support the to support the Local Administration of Mysuru district by providing packed groceries (10kg per pack) to the needy people under its CSR initiative.

J.K. Tyre has also contributed Rs. 10 crore towards PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund. Apart from J.K. Tyre, J.K. Organisation is also supporting the communities across the country by providing food packets, sanitisers, face masks and ventilators to the State Government of the various States.

J.K. Tyre has not only supported for this COVID-19, but also during the natural disaster which occurred in South India especially in Coorg during the year 2019.