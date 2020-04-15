J.K. Tyre distributes groceries under CSR initiative
News

J.K. Tyre distributes groceries under CSR initiative

April 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:  The entire world is facing the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic from past few months and various measures have been taken by the Central and State Governments across the country. 

In view of this, J.K. Tyre & Industries Ltd., Vikrant Tyre Plant (VTP), under the guidance of V. Eswara Rao (Vice-President – Works), has come forward to support the to support the Local Administration of Mysuru district by providing packed groceries (10kg per pack) to the needy people under its CSR initiative.

J.K. Tyre has also contributed Rs. 10 crore towards PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund. Apart from J.K. Tyre, J.K. Organisation is also supporting the communities across the country by providing food packets, sanitisers, face masks and ventilators to the State Government of the various States. 

J.K. Tyre has not only supported for this COVID-19, but also during the natural disaster which occurred in South India especially in Coorg during the year 2019.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching