District Administration, MCC launch ASARE Helpline

April 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to provide essential commodities to BPL card holders, who have not received grocery and to provide any help, the District Administration and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) today launched two helpline numbers (Mob: 94498-41196 and Ph: 0821-2440890) to help BPL Card holders.

The posters regarding the launch were released by District Minister S.T. Somashekar along with MLA S.A. Ramdas, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others near the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Any BPL Card holder, who has not received groceries or in need of any help should type ‘Hi’ and send the message through WhatsApp to Mob: 94498-41196 and the Helpline personnel would call the mobile phone number from which the message was sent and collect the information.

Also, BPL Card holders can call the landline number 0821-2440890 and provide their information and the officials concerned, who are assigned to provide help, would do the needful. MLA S.A. Ramdas, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.