Commitment of youth key for country’s progress, says MLA S.A. Ramdas
News

December 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the country will reach greater heights if youths of the country made up their mind, MLA S.A. Ramdas opined that it is the youth who script the progress of the country.

He was speaking after launching a youth convention at his office in Vidyaranyapuram here yesterday. Noting that youths will constitute 60 percent of the country’s population in just a few years from now, Ramdas reminded Swami Vivekananda’s words that anything can be achieved if there is a committed youth team comprising of 100 members.

Maintaining that family support is vital for serving the society, he said that at the same time it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that their families are empowered too.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamt of making the country a global leader (Vishwa Guru) by 2030, he sought the co-operation of youths for realising this dream.

Stressing on the need for developing leadership qualities and becoming a voice for the society’s problems, the MLA said that it is important that the youths get to know of all Government schemes and propagate them.

Maintaining that he was committed for making educational institutions in his constituency as model ones with the implementation of NEP (National Education Policy), he said that youths will be trained on developing leadership qualities.

KR Constituency BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, Om Srinivas, J. Ravi, Muralidhar, Prasad Babu, Noor Fathima, Annapoorna, Adarsh, Doddi Shivu, Nagashankar and others were present.

