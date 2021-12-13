Remember what our soldiers believe in…
December 13, 2021

A reader sent the following quotable quotes saying that our late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was fond of reminding his men of these quotes whenever occasion presented itself. SOM wishes to share them with its readers.—Ed

1.            “I will come back hoisting the Tricolour or wrapped in the Tricolour, but I will definitely come back.” — Captain Vikram Batra, The Ultimate Heroic Chakra

2.            “What is an extraordinary adventure of a lifetime for you, is our daily life.” — Signboard on Leh-Ladakh Highway (Indian Army)

3.            “If my death comes before proving my bravery, then I swear that I will kill death.” —Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, Param Veer Chakra, 1/11 Gorkha Rifles

4.            “Our flag does not fly because the wind is blowing, it flies with the last breath of every soldier who sacrificed his  life in its protection.” — Indian Army

5.            “You must be nice to get us, you must be sharp to catch us, but you must be a child to win us.” — Indian Army

6.            “God have mercy on our enemies, because we will not.” — Indian Army

7.            “Our living is our coincidence, our love is our choice, our killing is our business.” — Officers Training Academy, Chennai

8.            “If a person says that he is not afraid of death, he must be either lying or he belongs to the Indian Army.” — Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

9.            “It is God’s job to forgive terrorists, but it is our job to make them meet God.” — Indian Army

10.          “We regret that we only have one life to give to our country.” JAI HIND

