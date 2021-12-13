‘Miss Universe’ crown returns to India after 21 years

December 13, 2021

Chandigarh’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins ‘Miss Universe-2021’ title after Lara Dutta in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994

New Delhi: The ‘Miss Universe’ pageant today crowned Harnaaz Sandhu, a 21-year-old Chandigarh-based model, as its 70th winner.

Bollywood actors Lara Dutta had won the title in 2000 and Sushmita Sen was presented the crown in 1994.

Sandhu was presented the crown by ‘Miss Universe-2020’ Andrea Meza, from Mexico. It was live streamed globally.

According to media reports, the 21-year-old stunner bested 79 other candidates during the coronation night held in Eilat, Israel. Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up.

In the final round, the contestants were asked: “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

Sandhu replied, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique, that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide.

“This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believe in myself and that’s why I’m standing here today.”

Nadia Ferreira said, “I went through so many harsh situations in my life but I overcame it. I want all women who are watching in this moment to join forces, to do what you are meant to do because you can do it, no matter the situation, you can overcome it and you can always be victorious.”

Lalela Mswane said, “I would implore all young women today to choose courage over comfort every opportunity they get. Since the beginning of time, they had anything in them to achieve anything they wanted. It’s unfortunately the world that convinced us we do not.”

Started her journey in pageantry at 17

Harnaaz Sandhu, who started her journey in pageantry at the age of 17, has previously been crowned Miss Diva-2021, Femina Miss India Punjab-2019 and was even placed in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India-2019.

She has also worked in Punjabi films like “Yaara Diyan Poo Baran” and “Bai Ji Kuttange.”

Hours before Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe- 2021 today, she shared a beautiful throwback post on Instagram from her visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

“I’m already a winner. I have you all. See you at the Miss Universe-2021 Finale,” Harnaaz had said in the caption of her post that she shared before the grand finale. As luck would have it, Harnaaz won the Miss Universe-2021 title, 21 years after Lara Dutta was crowned in 2000.

In the 34-second clip that Harnaaz posted, she was seen offering prayers at the Golden Temple. Harnaaz, in the caption of her post, had described her experience of participating in the Miss Universe beauty pageant. She also thanked her family and friends for their love and support.

“Faith is unseen. It’s felt. It’s the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to relive memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that I’m grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months,” Harnaaz said in the caption of her post.