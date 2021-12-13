MLC Polls: Arrangements made for counting of votes tomorrow
December 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The counting of votes of the Legislative Council (MLC) polls from Local Authorities Constituencies for the dual member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat, which was held on Dec. 10, will be taken up tomorrow (Dec. 14).

Counting of votes polled in both the districts will be taken up from 8 am tomorrow at Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli. The Strong Room, where the ballot boxes are kept will be opened at 7 am in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Chief Electoral Officer.

Today, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Assistant Commissioner Kamala Bai and Chamarajanagar ADC Kathyayini visited the counting centre and inspected the arrangements made there for the smooth conduct of counting process.

Results will be announced after counting by tomorrow evening.

