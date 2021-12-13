Winter session begins at Belagavi

December 13, 2021

Belagavi: The 10-day winter session of the State Legislature began at Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha this morning.

The session is being held at Belagavi after a gap of three years. The session is most likely to be a stormy affair as the Basavaraj Bommai-headed BJP Government is planning to introduce more stringent provisions to the Anti-Conversion Act. The Opposition parties are all set to target the Government over allegations of huge kickbacks in awarding Government contracts and delay in payment of compensation to flood victims.

The session is also facing the ire of farmers as KRRS and other farmer organisations have declared that they would lay siege to Suvarna Soudha seeking withdrawal of the amendments to farm laws introduced by the State.

On the first day today, both the houses paid tributes to departed members and former Ministers and actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away recently.