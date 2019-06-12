Complaints pour in during Ramdas’ visit to Sewage Farm

Mysuru: MLA S.A. Ramdas, accompanied by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, inspected the Sewage Farm at Vidyaranyapuram in city on June 10.

During his visit, a few cattle owners brought to the notice of the MLA about lack of water facility, delay in installation of fodder weighing machine and CCTVs by MCC, scarcity of labourers at the farm etc. They alleged that MCC was suffering loss due to delay in installation of fodder weighing machine.

As portions of the compound wall has been damaged by miscreants at various places around the farm, some cattle owners were bringing their cows to graze inside the farm illegally. They appealed the MLA and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag to repair the damaged compound and stop such illegal activities.

The MLA and officials, who saw a few cattle grazing at the inspection site, directed MCC officials to collect penalty from the cattle owners.

Meanwhile, the MCC Commissioner has convened a meeting at her office today (Wednesday) to discuss such issues.

Superintending Engineer Mahesh, Assistant Commissioner Ranjith Kumar, Development Officer Bharath, Health Officer Jayanth, UGD Engineer Shivanna, Horticulture Officer Sadashiva Chatni, Environment Engineer Poornima, Cattle Keepers Association office-bearers Hariyappa, Shivu, Harsha, Umar, Nagaraj, Ankanath and others were present during the inspection.

