IMA Jewels Scam: Victims can lodge complaint at their jurisdictional Police Stations in city

Mysuru: Following a major scam by IMA Jewels Company in Bengaluru where the company has cheated hundreds of investors across the State to the tune of crores of rupees, the victims of the scam are lodging complaints with Bengaluru Police.

The victims of IMA Jewels Scam in Mysuru city can lodge their complaints with their respective jurisdictional Police. Such victims are requested to take all relevant documents pertaining to their investment in IMA Jewels company and lodge the complaint at the jurisdictional Police Station of their residence and obtain the acknowledgement.

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna has urged such victim to make use of the facility, according to a press release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

June 12, 2019

