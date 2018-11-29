Complete overhauling of higher education must: CM Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), speaking out his mind about the system of selection of Vice-Chancellors in the State, said that if the VCs discuss about this issue in public, the media will splash it across TV channels claiming it is breaking news. However, he said that his view was that the process of selection of VCs should change.

He was speaking at an interaction session with the 28 Vice-Chancellors and educationists on “Qualitative Higher Education in Karnataka: New Possibilities and Challenges,” organised by University of Mysore (UoM) at Rani Bahadur Auditorium here yesterday and said that in the last 70 years, there has not been much changes in the higher education in the country.

“After completing higher education, the youth are worried about their future. Hence, the higher education must be completely overhauled. But how it must be done is what needs to be discussed and all the VCs should prepare a blueprint and submit it to the State Government,” urged the CM.

There is discussion going on regarding the appointment of VCs in the Universities in the State. Since the last 20 months, the VC post was lying vacant in University of Mysore. Now, Prof. Hemantha Kumar has been appointed. “However, I strongly feel that there should be transparency in the process of selection of VCs. But if I hold a discussion on this issue, tomorrow itself the media will start creating news against me. From that moment, negative discussion will begin,” he said with a little irritation looking at the media representatives.

State-run University to Intl. standards

HDK said that the Government was prepared to improve one University as a pilot project to international standards. He asked the State University VCs to come out with a detailed report to develop one such University to take it to international level.

He assured the VCs that he was willing to hold a separate meeting at Vidhana Soudha and once the VCs give a proper report, he was willing to implement it and give such a University all facilities to develop it to international standards.

A few of the VCs have given a suggestion to appoint a full-time Principal Secretary. That is the problem. “If as you have suggested, I appoint an honest person, then he or she will go strictly by the rule books, find faults and stall the development. The IAS officers, in the disguise of honest officials, think that they know everything and as a result, put a lot of impediments. I am sure all the VCs have had experience with such officers. But if we appoint a person who thinks positively, then it will be given a different twist,” said the Chief Minister expressing his anguish.

He said that it was a healthy development that every University is talking about agriculture sector. The Government has waived off farm loans to the tune of Rs.45,000 crore this time. But to make agriculture profitable, the farmers must adopt Israeli method of technology. For this, the farmers need to be trained and the Universities must come forward to train them, he urged.

Board of Appointments: The meeting here has discussed that there should be a separate Board of Appointments for teaching and non-teaching staff in the Universities.

“In the next Session, the pros and cons of this suggestion will be debated. Steps will also be taken to provide all basic facilities,” said Kumaraswamy.

Suggestions from VCs

The Government should take a firm and clear stand on the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff and the development of Universities as nothing has happened in the last ten years.

— Prof. S.R. Niranjana, VC, Gulbarga University

In the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, stress must be laid on improvement of higher education and that too regarding girls’ higher education. Also, there should be a substantial increase in scholarships provided to students and Indira Canteens must be set up in all the Universities in the State. The State Government must prepare an action plan to provide jobs to poor students under NREGA scheme.

—Dr. M.S. Subhas, VC, Krishnadevaraya University

The State Government should create conducive atmosphere based on the students’ knowledge-gaining capacity, higher education policy and skill development training and lay stress on these issues.

—Prof. T.D. Kemparaju, VC, Bengaluru North University

The education standards in the Universities have dropped to abysmal levels. As a result, our students are not able to get jobs according to their qualifications. The main reason for this is the standard of education in our Universities.

—Prof. H.K. Ranganath, former VC

The present day students are not showing interest in learning inside the four walls of the classrooms. Instead, they are keen on practical classes and unfettered learning. Hence, the changes must be made accordingly in higher education.

—Prof. B.G. Sangameshwara, VC, JSS Science and Technology University

Universities like Akka Mahadevi, Folklore, Music and Sanskrit were started with much fanfare. However, till now none of them have been provided with basic facilities and grants are not being released. Besides, without the appointment of teachers according to UGC guidelines, the State and Central funds also cannot be utilised. Hence, separate rules must be framed for these four Universities.

—Prof. Padma Shekar, VC, Sanskrit University