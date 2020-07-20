Comprehensive COVID Care at Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital

July 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital (BAMH) on Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, Mysuru, in collaboration with Brindavan Hospital, will provide Comprehensive COVID Care at its premises from tomorrow (July 21).

In view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, there is a dire need for an exclusive COVID Care Hospital catering to all types of patients. This centre will treat respiratory cases and patients with other conditions such as Delivery, Surgery and Hemodialysis.

A team of specialist doctors, technician and paramedical staff will run the Hospital with utmost precautions to help the District Administration in its efforts to control the pandemic.

Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital President Iqbal Ahmed seen with Dr. M.R. Aiyappa (right), General Physician & Diabetologist and Dr. Ravindranath, Orthopaedician.

As per Government rules, 50 percent of beds will be reserved for beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka Health Scheme.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2497131 or 2497132 or 4246765, according to a press release from Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital President Iqbal Ahmed.