Mysuru district reports 110 fresh COVID cases, 11 deaths on Sunday

July 20, 2020

Mandya sees 7 positive cases, Kodagu 13 while Chamarajanagar reports 25 fresh Corona positive cases yesterday

Mysore/Mysuru: Eleven COVID deaths and 110 fresh COVID cases have been reported in Mysuru district, according to the media bulletin last evening.

The district’s total positive cases has now risen to 1,624 with a total of 598 patients being discharged so far including 23 patients yesterday bringing the total number of active cases to 956. A total of 70 deaths have been reported in the district so far.

The following are the COVID statistics according to the State media bulletin yesterday evening.

Mandya: Mandya district has reported seven fresh COVID cases yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases to 869. A total of 609 patients have been discharged so far including 30 patients yesterday with 253 active cases remaining. Two COVID deaths were reported bringing the total COVID deaths to seven.

Kodagu: Kodagu saw 13 fresh COVID cases yesterday bringing the total positive cases to 272. As many as 173 patients have been discharged so far including 59 patients yesterday and there are 94 active cases remaining. Though there were no deaths reported yesterday, the district has reported a total of five COVID deaths so far.

Chamarajanagar: A total of 281 COVID positive cases have been reported so far in the district with 25 people testing positive yesterday. 174 patients have been discharged so far including 39 patients yesterday bringing the total active cases to 104. A total of three COVID related deaths has been reported so far.