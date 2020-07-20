Medical Shops warned against illegal sale of Rapid Antigen Test Kits
July 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As the demand for Rapid Antibody Test Kits are increasing with the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Deputy Controller of Drugs in Mysuru has warned Medical Shops against illegal sale of Test Kits.

In a press release, Sridhar, Deputy Controller of Drugs at the Mysuru Regional Office, said that it has come to the notice of his office that in the wake of COVID-19 spread, several members of the public have been using Rapid Antigen Test Kits for self medical examination.

Pointing out that it is illegal for Medical Shops to sell the Kits to the public, he said that a circular has been issued to all wholesale and retail Medical Shops against such illegal sales.

The Deputy Controller also warned of legal action against those Medical Shops clandestinely selling the kits in violation of the norms.

Noting that the District Administration has set up a number of throat swab collection centres across the city and district, Sridhar advised the public to have prescribed medical tests only at Government authorised centres and to refrain from doing self-medical examination.

