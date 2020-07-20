Private Schools urge Govt. not to object to collection of fees for online classes

July 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The CBSE, ICSE & State Board Private School Managements Association (CISPMAM), Mysuru, has appealed to the State Government to let them collect fees for online classes from parents to pay staff salaries and ensure smooth functioning of Schools.

Meeting Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar yesterday, Association President Sudhakar S. Shetty has stated that all Schools had to shut down by March 21 owing to the sudden lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19. “We request the parents and Government to understand that lakhs of teachers, other staff members and administrative personnel will be drastically affected without their salaries,” he said.

Most Schools had immediately started online classes and had ensured that students were effectively engaged. “We are following the directives of the CBSE and Ministry of Human Resource Development to ensure that learning continues and are taking efforts in facilitating live classrooms and other such activities,” he said.

There are over 240 CBSE, ICSE and State Board Private Schools in Mysuru where over 40,000 people are working. “The Education Minister has warned Schools not to collect fees from students and Schools are liable for action. Taking unfair advantage of the Minister’s words, about 40 percent of the students are defaulting in payment of tuition fee resulting in grave financial crisis to the institution which is struggling to pay the salaries of the staff and the teachers,” Shetty claimed.

He added that even Government officers, bank employees and those working from home who are being paid salaries are refusing to pay the fees. State Government must allow Schools to collect fees for online classes like the Governments of Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Rajasthan.

“The unaided Schools are dependent only on fees to pay salaries and monthly expenses like electricity, water, health, transport, security, housekeeping, sanitation, Wi-Fi network etc. The State Government must formulate a policy in the interest of Schools,” he said.

“While we understand that it is a tough time for everyone, we want institutions to be allowed to collect fees from parents who are able to and willing to do so. We do not wish to compromise on the salaries of our teaching and non-teaching staff,” Shetty told the Minister.

He urged Somashekar to waive off electricity bill of educational institutions, interest from banks, insurance and road tax for vehicles for six months.

MP Pratap Simha too appealed the Minister to come to the rescue of Schools that are in dire straits due to pandemic.

Responding to the appeals, Minister Somashekar assured them that he will take up the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

BJP leader H.V. Rajeev, Association Vice-President Venkatesh, Ravindraswamy, Associate Secretary Manjunath and others were present.