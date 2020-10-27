Lakhs witness virtual Jumboo Savari

October 27, 2020

People can enjoy illumination till Nov. 1

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that lakhs of people witnessed Jumboo Savari held in Mysore Palace premises, on facebook page of Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

He told reporters this morning that tens and thousands of people have viewed the procession on Doordarshan Chandana channel, facebook, YouTube and other private Kannada channels. In all, the facebook page of Information Department had over 6 lakh views of all Dasara events.

Expenditure: Somashekar said while the State Government had released Rs. 10 crore, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had given Rs. 5 crore. However, this year’s Dasara festival was held within the Government grant and the MUDA’s grant had not been spent. The expenditure statement will be released on Nov 1.

Illumination

Meanwhile, the Dasara illumination at all prominent Circles and junctions will continue till Nov. 1 between 7 pm and 9 pm.