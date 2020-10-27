Lakhs witness virtual Jumboo Savari
News

Lakhs witness virtual Jumboo Savari

October 27, 2020

People can enjoy illumination till Nov. 1

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that lakhs of people witnessed Jumboo Savari held in Mysore Palace premises, on facebook page of Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

He told reporters this morning that tens and thousands of people have viewed the procession on Doordarshan Chandana channel, facebook, YouTube and other private Kannada channels. In all, the facebook page of Information Department had over 6 lakh views of all Dasara events.

Expenditure: Somashekar said while the State Government had released Rs. 10 crore, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had given Rs. 5 crore. However, this year’s Dasara festival was held within the Government grant and the MUDA’s grant had not been spent. The expenditure statement will be released on Nov 1.

Illumination

Meanwhile, the Dasara illumination at all prominent Circles and junctions will continue till Nov. 1 between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching