City centre witnesses ‘undeclared bandh’ as cops erect barricades around Palace

October 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The cultural capital of the State Mysuru on Monday presented a picture of ‘undeclared bandh’ as Police had erected barricades all around the Mysore Palace for Vijayadashami procession inside the Palace premises and to prevent people from venturing anywhere near the Palace.

On account of simple Dasara, the Government had restricted the Jumboo Savari to the Palace premises, with only 300 people allowed entry for the event on the last day of the ten-day festivities. In order to prevent people from thronging the Palace for witnessing the procession from close range, the Police erected barricades all around the Palace roads since early morning yesterday, even before the crowds could hit the streets.

The erection of barricades, that severely restricted movement of people in the heart of the city, was met with angry reaction from the residents, with many of them cursing the Police.

Most of the people were seen wondering why the Police erected barricades on all roads leading to the Palace from the hub of the city right from early morning, when the Jumboo Savari event inside the Palace was slated to take place in the afternoon.

The Police had blocked all roads leading from the Gates in all directions of the Palace, Chamaraja Circle, Big Clock Tower, Jaganmohan Palace, K.R. Circle etc., by placing barricades at quite a long distance from the Palace, which action irked the people. The Police were deployed in large numbers at regular points to ensure that people do not cross the barricades. The large posse of Policemen around the Palace triggered angry reactions from members of the public, with many of them questioning the Police action of blocking roads for pedestrian and vehicular movement.

As a result, the pedestrians and motorists who had come to the city markets for their daily needs, were deeply disappointed by the restrictions, which they believed was unnecessary.

As people were a confused lot cops were seen directing the motorists on where they should go to reach their destinations. The masses, who were already disappointed at being deprived of watching the grand Jumboo Savari, covering 5 kms, were seen seething with anger at the unprecedented restriction on their movement around the Palace and deployment of Policemen everywhere.

Checking of vehicles

In the wake of limiting the crowd to just 300 people for Jumboo Savari inside the Palace premises, the Police checked every vehicle entering to prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering the venue. The Police, who had erected a good number of barricades at Karikallu Thotti entrance gate of the Palace, checked the vehicles for the number of occupants. Also only those vehicles which had a pass were let in and people, including people’s representatives and officials, who were not in possession of an authorised pass, were turned away.