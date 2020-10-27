Stilt walkers steal show

October 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Among a few cultural troupes that participated in Jumboo Savari in Palace premises yesterday has been ‘stilt walking’ by Siddaraju of Thayur village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

Attired in Goddess Chamundeshwari costume, Siddaraju stole the show with 13-foot-long wooden pole tied to each leg, symbolically killing ‘Corona’ which has havocked the whole world.

Another person, Rajesh of Basthipura village, with 5 foot tall wooden poles tied to his legs, had dressed as ‘Corona’. Through this, they conveyed a message that ‘Nada Devate’ Chamundeshwari will destroy ‘COVID-19’.

People watching live telecast of Dasara procession were shocked to see the person standing tall as a building with 13-foot-long wooden poles. They had all praise for Siddaraju to display his adventure spirit through this act. In fact, he had to sit on top of a Police vehicle parked inside the Palace premises to tie the 13-foot-long wooden poles to his legs.

I went to learn ‘Donnevarase’ (stick-fight skills) but ended up learning stilt walking (Maragalu Nadige). I started practicing with one foot to five foot height and then increased to eight to ten foot tall poles and participated in Jumboo Savari. This time, I decided to tie 13-foot-tall poles and wear Goddess Chamundeshwari costume with 10 arms, holding a model of syringe depicting killing of Coronavirus. My friend, Rajesh also came forward to accompany me with five-foot tall poles and dress up as Corona. I had to do a lot of balancing act to walk with 13-foot -long poles. I have won first, second and third prizes in previous Dasara processions, says Siddaraju, stilt walker