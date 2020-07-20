Kodagu origin doctors asked to work for their homeland
COVID-19, News

Kodagu origin doctors asked to work for their homeland

July 20, 2020

Madikeri: Unlike other bigger districts in the State, Kodagu has limited private healthcare resources and this has been one of the reasons for its dependence on cities like Mysuru and Mangaluru for healthcare needs.

However, under the regulated situation triggered by COVID-19, patients of one district are not being treated/permitted in another easily, and this has put a further strain on the medical staff and infrastructure in the district.

This has necessitated roping in more doctors. The fact that three doctors had to be rushed to Madikeri COVID-19 Hospital from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute to handle the situation resulting from the spurt in infections highlights the situation in the hilly district.

Exhausting the possible options amidst the crisis, the Kodagu District Administration sought to play the “Work for Kodagu” card, with a fervent appeal to doctors belonging to Kodagu and working elsewhere to return to their homeland and join hands with the Government in the unending fight.

“I think it’s the best opportunity for them — doctors of Kodagu origin — to work for the land. Kodagu needs doctors and you can fill the emptiness,” said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

The recruitment process has been eased to such an extent that any medical graduate and postgraduate can walk into the medical college or the DHO office in Madikeri with relevant educational documents.

“If selected, the appointment order is issued the very next day and he or she can start working,” she said, while sharing Kodagu’s COVID-19 combat when she came live on Facebook. However, there are not many takers for doctors’ posts as only two have responded.

“The appointees can either work in the medical college hospital or in PHCs,” she said, recalling the help received from the people hailing from the district when Kodagu was battered by two back-to-back floods and landslides. The DC said that Kodagu might be a small district but COVID-19 preparedness was on par with any other bigger district.

