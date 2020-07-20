High School classes on DD Chandana begins
COVID-19, News

July 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has requested the Centre for Doordarshan (DD) channels for school education in these times of COVID and beyond. Now, classes have begun for High School students in Doordarshan Chandana from 9 am from today (July 20). 

Classes will be conducted for eighth, ninth and tenth standards till Aug. 14 and each class in this ‘Sethubandha’ session will be held for 30 minutes. Classes will be conducted in each subject from 9 am to 5.30 pm and all the Head Masters of Schools have been directed to send the time table to the students through WhatsApp. 

After the classes are complete, a mini-exam will be conducted after Aug. 14. Those who cannot view the programme in Chandana, arrangements will be made to educate them through ‘Makkalavaani’, ‘Jnanadeepa’ and ‘Deeksha’ portals.

The pandemic has hit the education sector hard. “The Education Department is faced with multiple challenges in framing syllabus, holding classes, physical education among others. We have no options but to adapt with this unprecedented situation,” officials said.

