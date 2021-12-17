Congress attempts to lay siege to Suvarna Soudha
Belagavi: Accusing the ruling BJP Government in the State of rampant corruption and doing little for the farmers, the opposition Congress yesterday held a massive tractor rally and attempted to siege Suvarna Soudha at Belagavi, where the winter session of the State Legislature is underway.

Raising slogans against the BJP Government, the Congress leaders maintained that Karnataka Contractors Association itself has complained to the Prime Minister that the Government is a 40 percent commission Government, which speaks volumes about the rampant corruption going on in the State.

Seeking a probe into the allegations of  Contractors Association, the Congress leaders claimed that the farmers of the region were yet to get any crop loss compensation and urged the Government to release funds for the same without waiting for Central Government grants.

Earlier, hundreds of Congress workers led by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister  Siddharamaiah, senior leader S.R. Patil and others, took out a  tractor rally from Belagavi District Congress Office to Suvarna Soudha, where they tried to lay siege to it. But the Police, who were present in large numbers prevented them.

Later, Siddharamaiah telephoned Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri,  following which the Police allowed only the Legislators to enter Suvarna Soudha, while disallowing  all others.

