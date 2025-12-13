Congress gets control of MCDCC Bank

December 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With Congress backed candidates winning all the three seats after the counting of votes that was taken up yesterday following a Court order, the party has gained control over the administration of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central Bank (MCDCC Bank), having headquarters in Mysuru. With the declaration of victory of 3 Congress candidates, the party strength in the 16-member body of the Bank has gone up to 10, thus gaining a clear upper hand over the opposition BJP-JD(S) combine, with the notification for election to 3 seats still pending.

The polls to the prestigious MCDCC Bank were held on June 26. But some members of the Bank, who were denied voting rights, had moved the Court seeking a stay on the counting of votes in respect of 3 seats. Now following the Court order which gave nod for counting, the counting of votes was taken up at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here yesterday, during which former Janata Bazar President S. Chandrashekar, G.N. Manjunath, a close associate of MLA Tanveer Sait and former Hanur MLA R. Narendra, all backed by the Congress, emerged victorious. Interestingly, all the 3 candidates won by a single vote against their nearest opponent. While S. Chandrashekar (30 votes) defeated T. Ramegowda (29), G.N. Manjunath (24 votes) defeated former MCC Corporator SBM Manju (23) and R. Narendra (9 votes) won against B.S. Mallesh (8), in the closely contested polls.

The polls to 12 of the 13 out of the total 16 seats in the MCDCC Bank Governing Body were held on June 26, with one candidate Jayaram being declared elected unopposed from Yelandur seat in Chamarajanagar district.