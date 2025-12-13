Horse health camp in Mysuru, Srirangapatna

December 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: PFA Mysore, in collaboration with Worldwide Veterinary Services (WVS), Ooty, had organised a two-day horse health camp on Dec. 9 and 10 across Mysuru and Srirangapatna.

A total of 47 horses were examined and treated during the camp — 20 in Mysuru on Dec. 9 and 27 in Srirangapatna on Dec. 10. The veterinary care activities were jointly led by Dr. Amardeep Singh (PFA Mysore) and Dr. Shivani Jain (WVS Ooty).

As part of the initiative, horses received tetanus vaccinations and deworming with 1 percent oral ivermectin suspension.

The team also addressed a range of equine health concerns, including lameness, hoof corrections, tooth rasping (three dental floatings) and eye infections.

This joint effort by PFA Mysore and WVS Ooty aims to improve the health, welfare and working conditions of equines in the region. Free equine supplements were also distributed to support the animals’ well-being.