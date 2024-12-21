Congress humiliated Dr. Ambedkar multiple times: Prathap Simha

December 21, 2024

Congress PM Indira Gandhi suspended Baba Saheb’s Constitution during Emergency

Former MP flags off publicity vehicles for Dec. 28 Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru, symbolically drives an auto

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha accused the Congress of lacking any moral standing to praise Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, citing instances of humiliation faced by Ambedkar during his lifetime at the hands of the Congress party.

He was speaking to reporters at Sharada Vidyapeetha near Shankar Mutt this morning. Simha flagged off publicity vehicles for the Dec. 28 Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru, organised by the Mysuru Hanumanthotsava Committee. In a symbolic gesture, Simha drove an autorickshaw to launch the campaign vehicles, adorned with flags, banners, and loudspeakers, inviting the public to participate in the festivities.

“I fail to understand with what face the Congress praises Ambedkar. It was the Congress that forced him to resign as Law Minister, humiliated him by defeating him in elections, and ignored his contributions during his lifetime. It was a BJP-supported government that posthumously honoured Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna. The Congress has no right to claim Ambedkar,” he asserted.

No final resting place

Simha further said, “When Baba Saheb passed away, the Congress failed to provide him with a dignified resting place in Delhi. They neglected sites associated with his legacy. Indira Gandhi, a Congress Prime Minister, even suspended his Constitution during the Emergency. What face does the Congress have to speak about Ambedkar now?”

He accused the Congress of opportunism, stating, “For decades, you appeased Muslims through the Waqf Board. Now, you’re using Ambedkar’s image to create caste divisions. It was the BJP that placed Ambedkar’s portrait in Parliament. Congress reduced Ambedkar to mere textbook references, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that Parliament dedicates three days annually to discuss his legacy. Congress knows they cannot match Modi’s vision for development.”

On MLC C.T. Ravi’s arrest, release

Commenting on the arrest and subsequent release of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, Simha drew parallels with his own experience during a Hanuman Jayanti event in Hunsur while he was an MP.

“In heated moments, representatives sometimes overstep decorum, but the Speaker is responsible for maintaining order in the House. How could the Police enter the Session premises without a proper protocol?” he questioned.

Recalling a previous incident, Simha said, “When Congress members chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the Vidhana Soudha, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar initially dismissed it, claiming they said ‘Nazeer Saab Zindabad.’ However, after the expert report proved otherwise, she remained silent. Similarly, let the forensic report in Ravi’s case come out, and the truth will be revealed. Action should be taken accordingly.”

He accused the Congress of using the Police as a political tool. “The Congress leadership orchestrated this using the Police. Karnataka is showing signs of turning into a goonda State, resembling a Taliban-like administration. States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have undergone positive changes, but Karnataka seems to be heading in the opposite direction,” Pratap Simha warned.