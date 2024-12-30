Renaming Princess Road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’:  Ex-MP Prathap Simha makes a volte-face; defends original name

December 30, 2024

Mysuru: Days after defending the renaming of KRS Road (Princess Road) as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’ after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha made a U-turn this morning, stating that if historical records confirm the name as Princess Road, it should remain unchanged.

On Dec. 25, Prathap Simha told reporters in Mysuru, “There are achievers in every party and no one should object due to party affiliations,” while endorsing the renaming proposal.

However, speaking to reporters outside his residence today, Simha clarified, “If KRS Road was named Princess Road in recognition of the contributions of the Mysuru Maharajas, it must not be changed. There is no dispute about this. I will request the local MLA, K. Harishgowda, to look into this. If the road has no name and is currently vacant, then Siddaramaiah’s name can be considered. Let’s put an end to this controversy.”

“Mysuru owes much to the contributions of the Maharajas as well as elected representatives. However, we cannot allow the audacity to rename an existing road. Naming a new locality after Siddaramaiah would be meaningful, but not this road, which has long been known as Princess Road,” he said.

‘My statement misconstrued’

“Upon hearing that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was planning to rename the road after Siddaramaiah, I inquired with MCC officials. They told me that the road had no official name after the MCC came into existence. Based on this, I suggested naming it after Siddaramaiah. Unfortunately, my statement has been misconstrued, leading to rumours that I am joining Congress or softening my stance on Siddaramaiah,” he clarified.

“For the past 11 years, I have opposed Siddaramaiah both ideologically and on religious grounds. I am the only one who has consistently and strongly opposed Siddaramaiah’s caste-based politics. I have thwarted several of his attempts, including his proposal to name Mysore Airport after Tipu Sultan. I secured Rs. 311 crore for the Airport’s development and suggested it be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, for which even Pramoda Devi Wadiyar expressed her appreciation,” Prathap Simha said.

“Former Railway Minister Jaffer Sharif had named a train after Tipu Sultan and no one opposed it. As an MP, I changed its name to ‘Wodeyar Express,’ earning appreciation and people’s support. I was the only MP who opposed ‘Mahisha Dasara,’ even when my party leaders did not support me. This is my unwavering commitment,” he asserted.