Chamundi Hill gears up for New Year rush

December 30, 2024

DC holds meeting: Traffic, security measures in place for devotees

Mysuru: With a large number of devotees expected at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill for the New Year, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy convened a meeting with officials at ZP Hall this morning to discuss and ensure necessary facilities for the devotees.

During the meeting, the DC emphasised the need for enhanced safety and security measures at the Hill. He instructed the Police to deploy personnel at all gates and key points along the route to the Hill. Additionally, the Police were directed to take steps for effective traffic management, vehicle parking and smooth vehicular movement.

He also announced a ban on auto rickshaw entry to the Hill on New Year’s Day as a traffic regulatory measure. “To manage the large number of devotees, KSRTC officials must operate additional buses corresponding to the crowd. Apart from city bus services, buses should be arranged from various layouts of the city and the City Railway Station directly to Chamundi Hill to accommodate the devotee rush on New Year’s Day,” he stated.

Furthermore, the DC informed that the Thavarekatte Gate leading to the Hill will open at 6.30 am on New Year’s Day, with devotees requested to walk to the Temple from the vehicle parking area atop the Hill.

Recognising the potential for a significant collection of waste on New Year’s Day, Reddy directed MCC officials to deploy 10 Pourakarmikas and a compact vehicle at the Hill for waste collection throughout the day. He also instructed officials to set up make-shift mobile toilet units at the foot of Chamundi

Hill to cater to the needs of devotees climbing the Hill steps.

Additionally, Annadana (mass feeding) sponsors were asked to arrange for the supply of water through tankers the previous day to ensure there were no issues with drinking water throughout the day on New Year’s Day.

The DC also directed the Health Department to deploy an additional ambulance, equipped with doctors and medical staff, in addition to the one already stationed atop the Hill.

The Food Safety and Standards Department officials were instructed to inspect and certify the quality of Prasadams distributed by private parties to ensure hygiene and safety for devotees.

Chamundi Hill Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa and other officials were also present at the meeting.