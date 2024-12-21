India will become world’s third biggest economic power soon: Tejasvi Surya

December 21, 2024

Golden Jubilee of Old Boys Association, Global Meet of Alumni and 72nd College Day of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala

Mysuru: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has said that India will emerge as the World’s third biggest economy in three years.

He was speaking on the opening day of the three-day Golden Jubilee Celebration of Old Boys Association, Global Meet of the Alumni and 72nd College Day Celebration of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala (SRKVS) at the Vidyashala premises in Yadavagiri here yesterday.

Stressing on the need for creating more jobs for the youth by utilising the country’s status as a global economic power, Surya said it is important to promote entrepreneurship in the country.

“The entrepreneurs should always be ready for achieving big for the sake of the country. The question now is whether our academic system is able to create skilled youth. Vivekananda’s advocacy for humanity and character building seems to be the remedy for the ills that are haunting the youth of today. Though there are many opportunities and ways for getting education today, imbibing humanity should be the first priority,” he maintained.

Pointing out that the Modi Government has built 100 Airports in 10 years, the MP said Rs. 100 lakh crore investment is anticipated in the construction sector in the next 5 years and all this goes to show that the country is headed in the right direction towards growth and prosperity. “During the recently held G-4 group of countries meeting, I happened to see the affection of the participant countries towards India. This apart, India stands as a voice for G-21 group of countries,” he said.

Picture shows the gathering at the event observing a one-minute silence as a mark of respect to former CM S.M. Krishna, also an alumnus of SRKVS, who passed away on Dec. 10.

CSR funds for Viveka Memorial

Stating that he would make efforts for getting CSR funds from corporates and other private companies for the construction of Vivekananda Memorial by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Surya said that he was happy to learn that the Old Boys’ Association of SRKVS, have donated Rs. 10 crore for the construction of the Memorial.

Noting that Alasinga Perumal of Chikkamagalur, had extended financial help to Swami Vivekananda and was in constant touch with him by writing letters when he (Vivekananda) was in Chicago, USA, the MP wanted the Government to develop Perumal’s house at Chikkamagalur as a Motivation Centre, that would benefit the youth.

Earlier, Padma Vibhushan Dr. V.K. Aatre, Dr. V.K. Aatre, former Head of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), inaugurated the 3-day event. The Golden Jubilee Souvenir and a Postal Cover marking the celebration, were released on the occasion.

Swami Yukteshanandaji, Swami Muktidanandaji, Swami Satyeshanandaji, SRKVS Principal T.K. Chandrasekhar, Old Boys’ Association Vice-President Parthasarathy and others were present.