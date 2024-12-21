Book portraying Bengaluru’s unique stories released

December 21, 2024

Mysuru: A unique book titled ‘Bangalorean – Portraits & Stories From a Changing City’, focusing on ordinary people and achievers residing in Bengaluru, was launched in city last evening.

Ralie Ganapathy, Executive Director of Academy Newspapers Private Limited (publishers of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra), released the book at an event organised by Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, at Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club) here.

The first copy was received by Global Entrepreneur Sid Mukherjee in the presence of Shubha Sanjay Urs, Founder-President of Mysore Book Clubs-2015; authors Kaveri Sinhji, Katya Antoni, Farrah Gillani and Melissa Parkerton.

‘Bangalorean’ is a distinctive creation by like-minded individuals currently living abroad. Before COVID, a group of six friends based in Bengaluru explored the city and documented its unique essence in this book.

The book is a collaborative effort, featuring the concept by Kaveri Sinhji, writings by Farrah Gillani and Melissa Parkerton, photographs by Katya Antoni and Chris Page, and design by Tania Singh Khosla.

Bengaluru’s perspectives

The book pays tribute to individuals who breathe life into the vibrant metropolis. Through evocative photographs and heartfelt stories, it captures the essence of Bengaluru’s perspectives and daily life.

The book project highlights the stories of 80 Bangaloreans — ranging from Princesses to potters, tailors to tech pioneers, brewers to biotechnologists. It offers an intimate view of Bengaluru, showcasing its seamless blend of tradition and modernity and its multifaceted character.

A special section titled ‘Royal Families’ is dedicated to various royal lineages, including the Mysore Royal family, Wadhwan, Vana, Sandur, Auwa and Korea. Featuring photographs and quotes, this is the first portrayal of Bengaluru as a favoured home for numerous royal families from across India.

The book also celebrates prominent personalities from Bengaluru, such as former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and late former CM S.M. Krishna. Industry stalwarts like N.R. Narayana Murthy and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also find a place, along with spiritual leaders like Sri Ravishankar Guruji.