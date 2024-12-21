Winter Festival: Flower Show at Mysore Palace from today

December 21, 2024

Floral replica of Akshardham using lakhs of flowers main attraction

Mysuru: The gardens at Mysore Palace premises have been all decked up for the annual 11-day Flower Show, organised by Mysore Palace Board as part of Winter Festival (Magi Utsav) in the run up to New Year 2025. Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the flower show today at 5 pm.

The Flower Show will be open till Dec. 31. The entry fee for Adults including Indians and Foreigners is Rs. 30 and for the children in the age group of 10 to 18 years, the entry fee is fixed at Rs. 20. The entry is free for children aged below 10 years.

The highlight of Flower Show this year is, a replica of Akshardham, a popular spiritual spot of New Delhi, built using lakhs of flowers. It is 50-feet wide, 16-feet long and 25-feet tall.

The other floral sculptures include Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Nanjangud Nanjundeshwara Temple, Eagle, Five Guarantee Schemes of State Government, baby elephant, tortoise, Gandabherunda, models of six wild animals and four birds recreating Bandipur Forest.

About 25,000 flower pots have been arranged, with over 35 species of flowers like Marigold, Salvia, Dalia, Pitonia, Chrysanthemum, Colias, Silocia, Nastercium, Casigonda, Aster, Geraldia, Spider and Bonsai plants.

The replicas have been decorated with six lakh roses of different colours, along with other flowers like ping pong, carnation , astramaria, jerbera, anthurium, orchids, blue daisy, Ooty cut flowers and other ornamental flowers.

Following the inauguration of Flower Show, an instrumental music by C.R. Raghavendra Prasad and troupe has been organised from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm, to entertain the gathering. AR Art Troupe will be presenting Nada Geethe and Kaayo Sri Gowri… State Anthem of erstwhile royal family of Mysore at 7 pm.

The cultural programmes will be inaugurated at 7.15 pm. The musical nite by singer Madhu Balakrishnan and troupe has been organised from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. As a token of gesture, 500 herbal plants will be given to 500 dignitaries and tourists visiting the Flower Show.

On all the 11 days of the Flower Show, Mysore Palace will be illuminated from 7 pm to 9 pm.