Congress leader alleges deletion of lakhs of minority voters from electoral rolls

Mysuru: Alleging that the names of over 15 lakh voters belonging to minority community have been deleted from electoral rolls across the State, AICC Secretary and Mysuru Region Congress in-charge P.C. Vishnunath has called upon the party legislators and leaders to take the issue seriously and make efforts to re-include them in the voter list.

Addressing party workers at the Congress Office near City Railway Station here on Tuesday, Vishnunath decried the efforts to deprive the minority community members of their voting rights.

Asking the party workers to be alert while going through the electoral rolls,called uponupon the party workers to complete all poll related paper works before Apr.8 and launch full-scale campaign.

Former Minister C.H. Vijayashankar, in his address, said that the State Assembly polls will be a pointer to future course of national politics. Pointing out that Assembly elections to five crucial States such as Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh are due at the end of this year, he expressed hope that the Congress will return to power in these States.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charm has begun to fade, he said that the Congress would retain power in the State. District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City President R. Murthy, leaders Basavaraj Nayak, Shivanna and others were present.