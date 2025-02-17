Congress reshuffles AICC

February 17, 2025

New Delhi: Rattled by humiliating defeats in recent elections to three State Assemblies (Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi), the AICC late last week effected changes to its organisational structure.

As per the changes effected by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka MLC B.K. Hariprasad has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Haryana, while Rajyasabha MP from Karnataka Syed Nasir Ahmed has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hariprasad, who was in national politics for over three decades, had served as the Congress In-charge in several States earlier.

He had returned to Karnataka politics three years ago, when he was elected as an MLC. Now, he has returned to national politics again by being appointed as the Party’s Haryana In-charge. Hariprasad’s elder brother B.K. Shivaram, a retired Police Officer, had unsuccessfully contested from Malleswaram Assembly segment on a Congress ticket in the 2023 Assembly polls.

In other appointments, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as a Congress General Secretary, while Krishna Allavaru has been appointed as the party In-charge of Bihar, which is going to polls later this year, Harish Chaudhary as Madhya Pradesh In-charge, Ajaykumar Lallu as Odisha In-charge, K. Raju as Jharkhand In-charge, Meenakshi Natarajan as Telengana In-charge and Girish Chodankar as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry In-charge.