Congress reshuffles AICC
News

Congress reshuffles AICC

February 17, 2025

New Delhi: Rattled by humiliating defeats in recent elections to three State Assemblies (Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi), the AICC late last week effected changes to its organisational structure.

As per the changes effected by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka MLC B.K. Hariprasad has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Haryana, while Rajyasabha MP from Karnataka Syed Nasir Ahmed has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hariprasad, who was in national politics for over three decades, had served as the Congress In-charge in several States earlier.

He had returned to Karnataka politics three years ago, when he was elected as an MLC. Now, he has returned to national politics again by being appointed as the Party’s Haryana In-charge. Hariprasad’s elder brother B.K. Shivaram, a retired Police Officer, had unsuccessfully contested from Malleswaram Assembly segment on a Congress ticket in the 2023 Assembly polls. 

In other appointments, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as a Congress General Secretary, while Krishna Allavaru has been appointed as the party In-charge of Bihar, which is going to polls later this year, Harish Chaudhary as Madhya Pradesh In-charge, Ajaykumar Lallu as Odisha In-charge, K. Raju as Jharkhand  In-charge, Meenakshi Natarajan as Telengana In-charge and Girish Chodankar as Tamil Nadu and  Puducherry In-charge.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching