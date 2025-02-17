Ex-MLA Shivaramegowda, Supreme Court Advocate Brijesh Kalappa return to Congress

February 17, 2025

Bengaluru: Former Nagamangala MLA L.R. Shivaramegowda, his son L.S. Chetan Gowda and Supreme Court Advocate Brijesh Kalappa re-joined the Congress in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar at the KPCC Office here yesterday.

Shivaramegowda, a two-time former MLA of Nagamangala in Mandya district, had joined the BJP after his expulsion from the JD(S) a couple of years ago and his wife had contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket from Nagamangala Assembly Segment in the 2023 Assembly polls. Also, Shivaramegowda’s son Chetan Gowda had unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket from Padmanabhanagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru in the 2013 polls.

Brijesh Kalappa, a native of Kodagu, who had served as a Congress Spokesperson earlier, had joined the Aam Admi Party (AAP) after quitting the Congress ahead of 2023 Assembly polls.

Now all the three have returned to the Congress fold in the presence of KPCC Chief and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.