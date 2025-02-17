Citizens, students protest against delay in road repair works
Citizens, students protest against delay in road repair works

February 17, 2025

Mysuru: Citizens of Ramakrishnanagar Ward Number 58 in city and students of several educational institutions in the locality staged a protest on Saturday against the delay in the completion of road works in the Ward.

“The road repair works at the main road near Sai Baba Circle being executed by Mysuru City Corporation is not completed even after six months and it is still to be asphalted. The main road is full of potholes and dust and has become unfit for use. Students of Nrupathunga Kannada School, Vishvamanava School, Ramakrishna Vidyakendra are finding it difficult to reach their schools through this road.  Suyog Hospital, temples and girls hostels are also located in this Ward. The delay in completion of road works and the dust has exposed senior citizens and students to diseases. Also, it is very difficult to commute on this road which has many potholes,” alleged the protesters and added that senior citizens are finding it impossible to take a walk in the nearby parks.

Continuing, they said, despite making several appeals to the concerned, nothing has been done and demanded that the MCC must expedite the road works and facilitate smooth movement.

