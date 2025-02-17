Devote more time for studies, stay away from cell phones: ZP CEO

February 17, 2025

Mysuru: Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri has asked students to devote more time for studies and keep themselves away from cell phones, TVs, social media networks and going out on frequent outings.

She was speaking after inaugurating the professional courses guidance and CET counselling process workshop and personality development programme for second year PU students, organised under the joint aegis of D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Welfare Department and District BCM Hostels Alumni Association, at the BCM Hostel premises in Kuvempunagar here recently.

Stressing on the need for students to devote more time for studies, Gayathri said that students should also develop self-confidence for achieving their set goals and progress in their chosen careers.

“The students should make their own choice on their future careers and lead a good life. The students should keep themselves away from attractions such as cell phones, TVs, outings etc., and should study hard for at least 3-4 years as this is crucial for their careers,” she noted.

District BCM Hostels Alumni Association President B. Shivaswamy said that students should not become disheartened if they score less marks in this world of cut-throat competition. The students can see success if they leave out fear in them and go ahead with their efforts until their goal is achieved, he pointed out.

Karnataka Exam Authority former Public Relations Officer A.S. Ravi too spoke.

Backward Classes Welfare Department District Officer Raghavendra, Taluk Officer Chandrakala, Valmiki ST Development Corporation District Manager Shivakumar, Hunsur Tahsildar Manjunath, Dr. Jagadish, University of Mysore Syndicate Member Mahesh Sosale, leaders ‘Ahinda’ Javarappa, Byadralli Nandish, B.P. Rajesh, Rukmangada, Naveen, Hostel wardens Jagadish Kori and Nagaraj Vadgal were present on the occasion.